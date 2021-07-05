UrduPoint.com
NA Body Constitutes Sub-committee To Look Into Matters Of MNAs With CDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to look into matters of MNAs with CDA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday constituted a sub-committee to look into the grievances of Members of National Assembly with various departments including Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The sub-committee includes Nawab Sher, as convener and Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNAs as its members.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA, said a press release issued here.

On the question of privilege raised by Abdul Shakoor Shad, MNA against ex Commissioner Karachi, the committee unanimously decided to dispose of the question of privilege on the un-conditional apology.

On the question of privilege raised by Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA regarding allegedly misbehavior/use of insulting language against the member by Nadir Qayyum, Chief Engineer, Pak PWD, Punjab, the committee unanimously decided to dispose of the question on the un-conditional apology.

The question of privilege raised by Ramesh Lal, MNA, and other MNAs against allegedly not-attending the telephone calls of the Members by Kazim Jatoi, Secretary, health Department, Government of Sindh, the committee directed that the Chief Secretary, Sindh and Secretary, Health Department, Singh should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Nawab Sher, Khurram Shahzad, Ms. Ghulam Bibi, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan, Muhammad Sajjad, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ms. Shagufta Jumani and Eng. Ali Muhammad Khan, Advocate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Shakoor Shad, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, DR. Darshan, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Malik Anwar Taj, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Faheem Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Ch. Shukat Ali Bhatti, MNAs/Minister/Parliamentary Secretary as Movers.

MNA Shah Zain Bugti also attended the meeting as a Special Invitee.

