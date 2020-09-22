UrduPoint.com
NA Body Defers Constitution Amendment Bill Till Next Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:00 PM

NA body defers Constitution Amendment bill till next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Tuesday deferred the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 179), the Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbitral Awards) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment in Article 22) and the Defamation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, due to nonavailability and request of the mover.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on September 11.

The committee considered the Bills, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 239) and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment in Article 140) moved by Kishwar Zehra and deferred the same due to nonavailability and request of the mover.

The committee considered the Bill, the Transfer of Evacuee Land (Kachi Abadi) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 13) moved by Riaz Fatyana. After detail deliberations; it was observed by the Committee that similar Bills had already been referred by the Speaker to the Legislative Drafting Council, hence, the same was also forwarded for consideration and decision of council along with other Bills.

The committee considered the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 89) moved by Abdul Qadir Patel and deferred the same due to nonavailability of the mover.

The committee considered the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Third schedule) moved by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha. After detail deliberations the Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The committee considered the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 259) moved by Ch.

Faqir Muhammad; after detail deliberations the Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The committee considered the Bill, the Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2()20 (Article 150) moved by Syed Javed Hussnain. After detail deliberations the Committee recornmends that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The committee considered the Bill, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Section 5) moved by Dr. Nafisa Shah. Due to non-availability of the representative of the Pakistan Bar council as well as Sindh Bar council the Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 27A moved by Agha Rafiullah. After detailed delibe-ations the Committee directed the mover to make improvements in the Bill in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and deferred the same till next meeting.

The committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Arnendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 51) moved by Junaid Akbar and Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The committee considered the Bills, the Constitution (Arnendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 251) and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 25A) moved by Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das and deferred the same at request of the mover.

Mernbers/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr. Nafeesa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Agha Refiullah, Ch. Faqir Ahamed, Secretary Ministry of law and justice and Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan along with their staff attended the meeting.

