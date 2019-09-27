NA body demands removal of Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday demanded the removal of Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman from coveted post owing to his irresponsible remarks about Yazeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday demanded the removal of Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman from coveted post owing to his irresponsible remarks about Yazeed.

The meeting chaired by Maulana Asad Mehmood expressed its indignation and dismay over the remarks of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman gone viral in social media. Pakistan Peoples Party MNA and member of the Committee Shugafta Jumani strongly condemned Mufti Muneer-ur-Rehman's remarks and demanded strict action against him.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfiath Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the concerns of the members of the Committee would be conveyed to Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The Committee sought the details of hardship quota distributed during Hajj 2019. The Committee sought details about the distribution 2,000 hujjaj quota to some parliamentarians during Hajj 2019.

A sub committee was constituted to probe the complaints of Hujjaj regarding food, transport and residence in Saudi Arabia. The Committee expressed concerned over non constitution of Hajj Advisory Committee for supervising Hajj.

Briefing the Committee, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mushtaq Borana said the Ministry had conducted four balloting this year.

Most of the issues normally crop up during the last five days of Hajj.

Last year, 90,000 Hujjaj were provided residence in Markazia and this year 112,000 were provided residence facility in Markazia from out of 123,000 government scheme pilgrims.The Ministry has returned Rs 68,000 to Rs 25,000 to each government scheme pilgrim. The Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) was appointed on merit.

Shugafta Jumani asked the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to resume the past practice of sending a special National Assembly Committee to Saudi Arabia during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das expressed his concern over the constitution of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Board of Directors and demanded making the procedure more transparent and merit oriented. The representation of Christians should be increased in BoD of ETPB. He said more than 35 Hindu girls have converted forcefully to islam in last six months.

Maulana Asad Mehmood said Islam does not allow forceful conversion.

Jamshed Thamous MNA, a member of the committee asked the ministry to increase minority fund and enhance amount for minority welfare projects. National Commission for Minorities would be constituted soon.