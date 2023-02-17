UrduPoint.com

NA Body Directs Authorities To Address Over Billing Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

NA body directs authorities to address over billing issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) on Friday asked the authorities concerned to pass on directions to all the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and the K-Electric to ensure billing as per meter reading.

The committee met under the Chairmanship, MNA Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari. The Committee also urged the Ministry to submit a report on how to tackle issue of forced load-shedding on electricity feeders by the respective electricity distribution company, said a press release.

The Committee was apprised that the K-Electric was forcibly shutting down various feeders in Karachi on the pretext on non-recovery of electricity bills. The member of the committee from Karachi contented that the electricity consumers paying their bills regularly should not suffer on the behest of the electricity kunda Mafia and habitual defiant consumers.

The committee agreed with the member and opined that issue was pervasive besides being grave and the Ministry should look into this and bring a comprehensive report in that regard in next meeting of the committee.

The Secretary Power apprised the committee that it was really a serious issue but the DISCOs had restored to this due to continuous losses, theft and accumulation of huge arrears. He agreed that the law abiding citizens were facing the brunt in that regard.

He informed that various options were taken into consideration but dropped due to huge financial cost. He assured the committee for bringing up his Ministry's recommendations in next meeting.

The committee pended discussion on the PSDP proposals of the Ministry with directions for preparations of a presentation with complete details of the demands. The Committee also directed all the Distribution Companies to ensure completion of projects under SDGs achievement program without further delay for which funds had already been released.

