NA body directs departments to address employees problems early

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Special Committee of the National Assembly on Dismissed Employees on Thursday ordered the federal departments to early address the issues of employees in light of its directions and submit reports.

The meeting of the committee was held in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of the Committee Chairman Prof Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the response of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) regarding the resolving of grievances of 358 employees and instructed the director general and the chairperson to appear in the next meeting with full details, and brief that what to do with the affected employees.

The body also sought the complete files of seven dismissed employees of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and 300 contract employees in Workers Welfare board, who were dismissed without any reason or notice.

During the meeting, the NA body ordered the Interior Ministry to reinstate all sacked employees immediately and instructed the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personally present his response to the show cause notice before the next meeting.

On the occasion, an official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the body that eight employees had not been reinstated so far and the pay fixation of the reinstated employees was still pending.

The employees of the Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (EERA) told the committee that 46 employees were not still reinstated and several other employees had been serving on a contract basis for the last 15 years.

At this, the committee issued the show cause notice to EERA's officials for delaying the matter.

The committee was informed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that there was a shortage of funds for which a letter was written to the Ministry of Finance. As soon as the funds were received, it would release pensions to the pensioners.

The ministry further said that now Radio Pakistan had only Rs 140 million of funds. The committee issued directives to pay the pension of all the pensioners by tomorrow (Friday) and submit a report.

Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Managing Director Akhtar Munir, on the occasion, said that in light of the committee's orders, APP had reinstated all the dismissed employees and fixed their salaries. The arrears of the pay fixation had also been paid, he added.

The committee lauded the efforts of APP MD for resolving a number of issues of employees.

Meanwhile, the committee served a show cause notice to the Chief Executive of IESCO due to non-attendance and summon him with the records of 87 employees in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Alia Kamran, Asia Azim, Kishwar Zahra, Ramesh Kumar, Nawab Sher Wasir, Naveed Amir Jeeva and Ali Gohar Baloch.