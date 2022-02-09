NA body directs ministry to resolve issue of allottees of OPF Valley

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to immediately resolve the issues of allottees of OPF Valley, Zone-V, Islamabad regarding possession of plots, non-availability of water supply, electricity, security etc

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to immediately resolve the issues of allottees of OPF Valley, Zone-V, Islamabad regarding possession of plots, non-availability of water supply, electricity, security etc.

The Committee meeting was held here on Wednesday at Conference Room of Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE), Emigration Tower, under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, MNA.

Besides Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, the meeting was attended by Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Atta Ullah, Sobia Kamal Khan, Tashfeen Safdar, Syed Javed Hasnain, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din, MNAs.

Uzma Riaz, MNA/Mover of the Starred Question was also present in the meeting.

The senior officers from M/O Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, Overseas Employment Corporation, FIA and CDA also attended the meeting.

While briefing, the Managing Director, OPF apprised that OPF handed over possession of all blocks of OPF Housing Scheme on November 2, 2020 through the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

So far, eight allottees had submitted plans/maps of their houses in Capital Development Authority (CDA) for approval, whereas, seven allottees have got approval of their plans/apartments.

He informed that 10% of total residential plots of scheme were mortgaged to CDA and OPF cannot handover possession of these plots.

As per mortgage deed signed with CDA, the plots were required to be de-mortgaged by CDA on completion of development works.

He also informed that despite repeated requests to CDA, the plots are yet to be de-mortgaged by CDA.

On the issue of non-availability of water supply, MD OPF briefed the Committee that 24 kanals of land has been procured by OPF for installation of tube-wells and water course development. The said land has been mutated in favor of OPF and laying of water transmission lines along Japan Road is under progress.

However, in order to assist the allottees for construction of their houses, OPF has offered water through water boozer as per practice carried out by renowned housing schemes Bahria Town and DHA.

He also briefed that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) had completed 85% underground electrification work and 32 kanals of land were earmarked for construction of Grid Station stands mutated in favor of IESCO. The concerned division of IESCO is pursued on regular basis to start construction of Grid Station, he added. Further, OPF has installed street lights at main road of the scheme which are functional and also hired the services of 25 Security Guards from M/s ZIM Security Company for provision of 24/7 security services. The Committee directed the Ministry and OPF to immediately resolve the issues of the Allottees of OPF Valley.

The Director (Anti-corruption), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the Committee regarding prevention of corruption/embezzlement in the Overseas Ministry and its attached departments. He apprised that total 18 cases of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) are under-trial, whereas, 02 cases are under investigation.

The total amount involved in the said 18 under-trial cases is amounting to Rs.8826.49 million, while, Rs.1762.24 million has been recovered so far.

The Committee considered the Government Bill, titled, "The Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2021". After detailed briefing and deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended that the Bill be passed by the National Assembly.