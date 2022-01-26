NA body directs MoL&J to propose amendments in Legal Aid bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice (MoL&J) to propose amendments in the Legal Aid & Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The committee Committee directed the ministry to propose amendments in Section 2, 6 & 9A of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill and submit the draft proposal befor the committee after discussion with mover Uzma Riaz and the Minister till Thursday.

The Committee met here under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana. The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting held on November 24, 2021.

The committee did not consider the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No. XXIII of 2021" and the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No.

XXVI of 2021 and deferred the same till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Article 27) by Nusrat Wahid and after detail deliberations recommended that the bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aliya Kamran, Uzma Riaz, Nusrat Wahad and Additional Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, DG Legal Aid and Justice authority, along with their staff attended the meeting.