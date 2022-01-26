UrduPoint.com

NA Body Directs MoL&J To Propose Amendments In Legal Aid Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NA body directs MoL&J to propose amendments in Legal Aid bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice (MoL&J) to propose amendments in the Legal Aid & Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The committee Committee directed the ministry to propose amendments in Section 2, 6 & 9A of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill and submit the draft proposal befor the committee after discussion with mover Uzma Riaz and the Minister till Thursday.

The Committee met here under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana. The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting held on November 24, 2021.

The committee did not consider the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No. XXIII of 2021" and the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No.

XXVI of 2021 and deferred the same till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Article 27) by Nusrat Wahid and after detail deliberations recommended that the bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aliya Kamran, Uzma Riaz, Nusrat Wahad and Additional Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, DG Legal Aid and Justice authority, along with their staff attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Khawaja Saad Rafique Same November 2020

Recent Stories

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to sto ..

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to storage: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 Session of Youth Parliament to be held on Feb 15: ..

Session of Youth Parliament to be held on Feb 15: PILDAT

21 seconds ago
 KP government to set up campus of SBBWU in merged ..

KP government to set up campus of SBBWU in merged areas: Minister Kamran Bangash ..

22 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Will Not Publish US Response to Securi ..

Moscow Says Will Not Publish US Response to Security Proposals If US Asks Not to ..

24 seconds ago
 EU risks self-inflicted wound with Russia sanction ..

EU risks self-inflicted wound with Russia sanctions

26 seconds ago
 Germany registers daily record of 164,000 new COVI ..

Germany registers daily record of 164,000 new COVID infections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>