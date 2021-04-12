NA body directs officials to work out on expenses for maintenance of govt lodges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Housing & Works on Monday directed officials of Ministry of Housing and Works to work out on the expenses and funds required for maintenance of all Federal lodges located in different cities for committee to forward its recommendations for allocation of required funds in the budget.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Housing & Works, Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon expressed these views while chairing the 14th meeting of the committee held here.

These buildings are national assets and it is our responsibility to look after them with proper maintenance, the chairman said, informing that in developed nations, 3% of total value of such assets is being spent on their maintenance.

These lodges are generating the income from rent and other charges, he recounted, adding, "we can not recommend the government to allow federal lodges for retaining 50% of total rent now, because we don't know how much the funds are required for the maintenance of federal lodges", he added.

Commenting on running the lodge especially Qaser-e-Naz Private-Public Partnership (PPP) basis, the committee member Salahuddin gave a suggestion that the government should run these lodges itself and must allocate the funds for this purpose.

The meeting was informed that the condition of all lodges, whether they are in Karachi, Peshawar or any other city, were not good and besides shortage of funds, there was shortage of staff due to either non-recruitment of staff or the ghost employees.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Pakistan Public Works Department, Ikram Ul Haq said that of total allocation of funds for department, 92% had been earmarked for salaries of employees and the department was left with only 8% for maintenance which was not sufficient for that purpose.

Administration of Qaser-e-Naz was charging Rs.4500 as rent and of total, 4000 was being transferred to the government, he informed, adding that it was left with Rs.500 which was not sufficient amount for bearing even all routine expenses there.

Highlighting achievements by the department, he said that of total schemes, 488 schemes had been completed and 109 schemes were under progress during 2018-19. Similarly, during period of 2019-20, of 715 schemes, 229 had been completed, while 486 were in progress.

Official of Estate Office at Karachi informed the meeting that 4234 units / houses were under unauthorized possession of retired employees or families of deceased employees. Some units or houses had been vacated from unauthorized possession, he told.

The meeting was also informed that as many as 7000 apartments would be built on 32 acres area here in Karachi and some would be allocated to local people as compensation and while some of them would be allocated to underprivileged people at construction cost.

The meeting was attended by committee members Mehboob Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Zille Huma, Wajiha Qamar, Sallahuddin, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Syed Agha Rafiullah and others.