NA body directs to appoint inspectors for spot checking of water losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Water Resources on Monday directed to appoint inspectors for spot checking of water losses.

The committee which presided over by Nawab Yousaf Talpur via video link also directed to set up a committee consisting upon representatives of Irrigation Departments, Punjab & Sindh and IRSA to examine and control water losses.

The Standing Committee was informed that the Canal System of Punjab was the biggest Canal System of the country. But the losses of the water in the Punjab were only 15 percent of total losses of the country.

But after Punjab 85% water losses were recorded between the area of Punjnand and Kotri. The Standing Committee was also informed that thousands of cusec of water was being waste in the country, regularly.

The Standing Committee showed its grave concerned regarding the huge water losses. So, the Standing Committee directed that Irrigation Department, Punjab, Irrigation Department, Sindh and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) should sit together and examine the reasons of the water losses.

The committee observed that the water losses could be stopped and the saved water could be utilized for betterment of the Agriculture Sector.

The Standing Committee directed that IRSA may deploy Inspectors for spot checking to control water losses and misreporting.

The Standing Committee was informed that after Water Apportionment Accord 1991, the water was distributed accordingly.

After detailed deliberation the Standing Committee directed the IRSA to ensure distribution of water among different Provinces under Section 2(B) of Water Apportionment Accord 1991.

The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Ch. Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Mr. Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mr. Riaz-ul-Haq and Mir Munawwar Ali Talpur. Mr. Saleh Muhammad. Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources, Minister for Irrigation Department, Punjab and Secretaries, Irrigation Department, Punjab and Sindh attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman, IRSA, Director General, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department and senior civil officers of the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA.