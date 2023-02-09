The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday recommended to approve all the budgetary proposals of the Ministry relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2023-24

The meeting was presided over by its chairman Nawab Sher at Parliament House here, said a press release.

The Secretary, ministry of IPC apprised the Committee regarding proposed allocations for 29 Projects (19 ongoing and 10 new) of the ministry amounting to Rs 28,869,291 million out of which Rs 836 million have been allocated for 10 new projects.

After having detailed briefing, the Committee recommended to approve all the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2023-24.

The Committee showed its displeasure over non-attendance of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Chairman Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and President Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF), however, deferred the agenda items pertaining to the PCB, PFF and PAF.

The Committee directed that all the Heads of said departments should attend the next meeting to brief the committee.

The Committee also recommended that the matter of demarcation between the provinces should be considered in the presence of all the Chief Secretaries in the Inter Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) of the ministry.