NA Body Directs To Construct Shrine Of Mehdi Hassan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

NA Body directs to construct shrine of Mehdi Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Wednesday directed the Executive Director Lok Virsa to take necessary steps for construction of shrine of late singer Mehdi Hassan.

The directions were given during the 15th meeting of the committee held here chaired by Ms. Andleeb Abbas, MNA in Conference room of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Islamabad.

Due to non-availability of Chairman, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Member of the Committee Convened the meeting.

It was recommended by the Committee that Lok Virsa should always kept in mind the preservation and depiction of cultural heritage of Pakistan in any of its future plans.

The Executive Director, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Islamabad briefed the Committee about details of activities being undertaken by them besides various challenges.

It was briefed to the Committee that although the COVID-19 had effected performance of the institute. Even then the department is trying its best to develop a linkage with various universities and colleges for the promotion of culture and heritage of Pakistan.

The Committee appreciated the briefing on preservations of Heritage Sites and Mapping of the same.

The Committee also unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 11th January, 2021 with slight changes.

The committee was attended by the Members/MNAs Mr. Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, Mr. Umar Aslam Khan, Ms. Nafeesa Inahyatullah Khan Khattak, Ms. Ghazala Saifi, Mr. Asma Qadeer, Ms. Tashfeen Safdar, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Ms. Musarrat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mr. Asmatullah besides the senior officers from National Heritage and Culture and Lok Virsa.

