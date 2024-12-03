Open Menu

NA Body Directs To Ensure Implementation Of Minimum Salary In Media Houses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

NA body directs to ensure implementation of minimum salary in media houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PEMRA to ensure that all media houses pay 37,500 minimum salary fixed by the government.

The 1st meeting of the committee was held here under the convenorship of Syed Aminul Haque to discuss the current state of payment of salaries and outstanding dues and to suggest measures for ensuring rights of media workers.

The committee further directed the concerned authorities to stop advertisements of media houses in case of defiance, and take immediate steps to eliminate the system of third-party contracts in media houses and take measures to increase the number of Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) to 5 as soon as possible.

Syed Aminul Haque directed to take steps in accordance with the policy for complaints regarding dummy newspapers and payment of PBA dues.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan, Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman ITNE Shahid Mehmood Khokhar and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hasan briefed the Committee on redressal of grievances and payment of salaries to journalists and media workers.

Earlier, the committee was apprised by the various representatives of the journalist bodies including NPC, PFUJ, RIUJ, PRA etc. about the non-payment of timely salaries, absence of job security, lack of fringe benefits to journalists.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms. Ambreen Jan, Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig, DG (IP) Ashique Hussain, Chairman Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, members of the committee, members of the Assembly, Ms. Sahar Kamran, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Moazzam Ali Khan.

Representatives of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) GM Jamali, Afzal Butt, Nasir Zaidi, All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation's Mohammad Siddique Anzhar, National Press Club's Azhar Jatoi, Parliament Reporters Association's Usman Khan, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists' Shakeel Khan, Tariq Warraq, Pakistan Broadcasters Association's Basit Riaz Sheikh, APNS and CPNE were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Job Rawalpindi Nasir Jatoi Usman Khan Shakeel Media All Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

18 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

18 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan