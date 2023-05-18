NA body directs to ensure presence of doctors during duty hours

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday asked the ministry concerned to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities in public sector hospitals and the presence of doctors and specialists during duty hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday asked the ministry concerned to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities in public sector hospitals and the presence of doctors and specialists during duty hours.

The committee meeting which was held with Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNA in the chair, expressed displeasure on the attitude of officers for not taking the parliamentary business seriously.

The committee unanimously decided to proceed against those officers and heads of organizations who absent themselves from committee meetings in the future without any cogent reason.

The committee also expressed its displeasure on the non-implementation of recommendations of the Standing Committee made in its previous meeting regarding action against the Registrar and repatriation of Assistant Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) for their defiance towards the President of the Council and illegalities in carrying out official business of the Council.

The Committee recommended immediate compliance with its recommendation. The Committee also directed the Secretary of the Ministry to brief the Committee about the reconstitution of the PNC after the passage of the recently enacted PNC law.

The Secretary apprised that the Federal Ombudsman for harassment at the workplace had restrained the Ministry from taking any action against Assistant Registrar. He apprised that a search Committee had been constituted for employing officers in the PNC and on its recommendations the process of recruitment was in process.

The Committee also expressed its displeasure with the absence of the President and Secretary of the Pakistan Pharmacy Council from the meeting. The Committee directed that departments should be represented by senior officers as required under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007.

The Committee directed to conveying written displeasure to all those officers who were absent from the meeting.

The Committee after discussion unanimously approved the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Bill 2023 moved by Ms.

Asiya Azeem, MNA. The Committee was apprised that the Bill in question seeks to bring the working of the Organization in line with the present-day requirements besides suggested observing neutrality, impartiality, and independence of the Organization besides adherence to the statutes of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and Geneva Conventions.

The Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Mr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema, MNA and assigned all the pending business to it for its quick disposal.

The Committee has been assigned to discuss the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners Amendment Bill, the Infectious Diseases and Control Central Bill, calling attention notices and Questions referred by the House regarding Officers working in the Ministry on deputation, lack of services in Federal Government Poly Clinic, issues of vacant positions of doctors in PIMS etc. the Committee has been asked to complete the task in 30 days.

The Committee later directed the ministry to ensure payment of COVID risk alliance to the non-clinical staff of the hospitals in Islamabad as announced by the government. The Secretary Ministry of National Health Services apprised that the Ministry will ensure the payment and a summary in that regard has already been submitted to the Finance Division for allocation of funds.

The Committee disposed of a matter referred by the Speaker to the Committee regarding discrimination against a private pharmacy institute. The Committee was apprised that the Pharmacy Council had rectified the issue by withdrawing its earlier communications.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for National Health Services Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNAs Nisar Ahmad Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatehmi, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Shams un Nisa, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, James Iqbal and movers Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Asiya Azeem, and Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Senior officers of concerned departments.