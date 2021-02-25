NA body discusses budgetary proposals for health sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday discussed the budgetary proposals of the Ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2021-22.

The ministry proposed Rs 145511.8 million allocations for ongoing and new projects. The committee which was chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi endorsed all the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to PSDP for the next Financial Year 2021-22.

On reservations of the Standing Committee regarding flaw and discrepancy in MDCAT Test results, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was directed furnishing contact details of subject specialists of all provinces who were called in the meeting to finalize the syllabus for MDCAT Test 2020-21 along with approved minutes of the meeting for validation and confirmation.

The committee will visit PMC on February 26,2021 for manual rechecking of the papers of the complainants (students).

The committee further recommend the ministry to reduce the passing marks of MDCAT Test from 60 percent to 50 percent.

The standing committee deferred the agenda items "The Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2020 (Ord No.XII of 2020)" and "The National Institute of Health (Re-Organization) Bill 2020" till its next meeting.