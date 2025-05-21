Open Menu

NA Body Discusses Ministry Of Water Resources’ Working

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday discussed the working of the Ministry, Dasu & Mohmand Dam, and Neelum Jehlum Hydro Power Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday discussed the working of the Ministry, Dasu & Mohmand Dam, and Neelum Jehlum Hydro Power Project.

The meeting was chaired by its chairman, MNA Ahmad Atteeq Anwar, said a press release.

Secretary M/o of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza briefed the committee on the overall functions and performance of the Ministry and its attached departments in accordance with the Rules of business, 1973. He, along with the heads of the respective departments, outlined the functions, organizational structures, and staffing positions in respect of the Federal Flood Commission, the Pakistan Commission for Indus Waters, the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), IRSA, and WAPDA.

The Chairman, WAPDA also briefed the committee on the latest status of the ongoing water projects, highlighting WAPDA’s key achievements and contributions in generating cheaper electricity. In order to have firsthand knowledge of the major ongoing water projects, the committee decided to receive on-site briefings on the Dasu, Mohmand, and Neelum–Jhelum hydropower projects in the near future.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Syed Mehar Ali Shah, apprised the committee on the current situation arising out of the unilateral action by India by placing Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance.

The committee was unanimous in its views that on the false pretext and self-created drama of Pahalgam incidence, the Indian announcement of unilaterally holding the Treaty in abeyance is beyond the framework of the Treaty which has no legal basis.

While condemning India’s announcement of holding the Treaty in abeyance, the committee unanimously asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty is fully intact and is in force as per Article XII of the Treaty.

The committee also conveyed its resolve that any water aggression by India in the garb of holding the Treaty in abeyance shall be considered as an act of war. The committee also condemned the Indian attack on Neelum Jhelum Project.

The committee viewed that India action tantamount as an existential threat to Pakistan and Pakistan will use all available means at its disposal to curb India from committing violations of the Treaty.

The unilateral action by India is a social, financial and moral terrorism and tantamount to weaponising the water. The committee highlighted that the whole nation stands behind its armed forces to thwart any aggression.

