NA body discusses various criminal laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Monday discussed various laws in its meeting held here at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarter.

The committee chaired by MNA Raja Khuram Shahzad Nawaz discussed in details the bill Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 297) moved by MNA Choudary Faqir Ahmad.

The committee also discussed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 292) and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 500-A moved by MNA Amjad Ali Khan.

The committee also discussed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 427 to 429, 435 to 440, 447 to 458, 461,462 and schedule II of CrPC moved by MNA Sher Akbar.

The committee also discussed the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 202 moved by Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Director Cyber Crimes in the meeting.

The committee directed interior secretary to ensure the attendance of the senior officers in the meeting.