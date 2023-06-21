NA body dismay over police chiefs' performance against power thieves

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) on Wednesday expressed resentment over the performance of provincial police chiefs against the power thieves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) on Wednesday expressed resentment over the performance of provincial police chiefs against the power thieves.

The NA body met here with Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari in the chair to discuss various issues related to the power sector.

The Committee taking a strict view of the failure of police to address the theft of electricity infrastructure has decided to call the Provincial Inspector General of Police to discuss the non-cooperation of the police department in taking any legal action against the culprits.

The Power Division was directed to collect details of FIRs registered throughout the country into such incidents.

The Members of the Committee were very critical of the performance of Distribution Companies especially in terms of the replacement of transformers, cables and other parts aggravating the misery of people.

About the theft of transformers and other parts especially in rural areas the legislators said that DISCOs do not timely replace faulty or stolen parts on lame pretexts.

The members pointed out that the aspect of connivance of staff of the Distribution company into those incidents could not be ruled out.

The Committee while discussing the Question regarding non-compliance with guidelines provided in Electricity Act 1910, disposed of the issue with direction for strict compliance with the guidelines provided in the Law, before initiating construction of new transmission lines.

The NA panel also directed Power Division to ask provinces to pass on directions to all the civic bodies to ensure that no one gets permission to construct commercial or residential buildings which could prove hazardous to human lives or property.

The Committee was also apprised of the village electrification schemes in Faisalabad and Multan Regions. It directed for the completion of schemes without any further delay of those schemes whose material had been procured.

It also directed for rehabilitation of electricity infrastructure damaged due to last year's floods and the recent cyclone. The Members from Sindh complained about the slow progress on the rehabilitation work in their province.

The Power Division to ensure strict compliance with load-shedding schedules. The Secretary of the Power Division assured the Committee that timeliness would be ensured. He apprised the meeting about the relief provided to electricity consumers as per the announcement by the Prime Minister.

He further assured that the details of FIRs registered countrywide would be collected and shared with the Committee.

The Committee while taking into account the complaints of Members from Sindh, appointed a Sub Committee to discuss issues related to the rehabilitation/construction of electricity infrastructure in HESCO and SEPCO regions.