NA Body Dismays Over Absence Of DISCOs CEOs

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Tuesday expressed its strong displeasure over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Tuesday expressed its strong displeasure over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The meeting was chaired by its chairmanship MNA Muhammad Afzal, the committee decided to invite the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), along with the CEOs of the aforementioned entities, in the next meeting for further deliberation, said a press release.

The committee members apprised that the Sub-Committee constituted earlier has considered the amendments referred to it but could not finalized the recommendations, therefore, requested to reconstitute the said Sub-Committee for accomplishment of the remaining task. Honoring the proposal, the committee reconstituted the Sub-Committee with the same composition and TORs.

The Sub-Committee was required to examine the amendments moved by MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah regarding insertion of new Rule 295 and Rule 296 and by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar in Rule 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

In addition to that, the committee referred the amendments moved by Dr.

Nafisa Shah in rule 30, 31 and 205 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The Sub-Committee was comprised of MNAs Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar. The committee would submit its report within 30-day to the Standing Committee for its final consideration.

Regarding Privilege Motions, MNAs Shagufta Jumani and Waseem Qadir accepted the unconditional apologies tendered by the Managing Director of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), respectively. Following this, the Privilege Motions were disposed off.

The committee, while addressing public concerns related to the power sector, reiterated its dissatisfaction over the absence of the CEOs of LESCO, SEPCO, and HESCO.

The committee underscored that such negligence would not be tolerated in the future. In light of these concerns, the committee resolved to summon the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), along with the CEOs of the aforementioned companies in the next meeting.

Additionally, Shagufta Jumani highlighted the issue of prolong load-shedding in Hyderabad and requested to be invited as a Special Invitee in the forthcoming meeting. The committee approved her request.

