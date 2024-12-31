NA Body Dismays Over Absence Of DISCOs CEOs
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Tuesday expressed its strong displeasure over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Tuesday expressed its strong displeasure over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).
The meeting was chaired by its chairmanship MNA Muhammad Afzal, the committee decided to invite the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), along with the CEOs of the aforementioned entities, in the next meeting for further deliberation, said a press release.
The committee members apprised that the Sub-Committee constituted earlier has considered the amendments referred to it but could not finalized the recommendations, therefore, requested to reconstitute the said Sub-Committee for accomplishment of the remaining task. Honoring the proposal, the committee reconstituted the Sub-Committee with the same composition and TORs.
The Sub-Committee was required to examine the amendments moved by MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah regarding insertion of new Rule 295 and Rule 296 and by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar in Rule 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.
In addition to that, the committee referred the amendments moved by Dr.
Nafisa Shah in rule 30, 31 and 205 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The Sub-Committee was comprised of MNAs Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar. The committee would submit its report within 30-day to the Standing Committee for its final consideration.
Regarding Privilege Motions, MNAs Shagufta Jumani and Waseem Qadir accepted the unconditional apologies tendered by the Managing Director of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), respectively. Following this, the Privilege Motions were disposed off.
The committee, while addressing public concerns related to the power sector, reiterated its dissatisfaction over the absence of the CEOs of LESCO, SEPCO, and HESCO.
The committee underscored that such negligence would not be tolerated in the future. In light of these concerns, the committee resolved to summon the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), along with the CEOs of the aforementioned companies in the next meeting.
Additionally, Shagufta Jumani highlighted the issue of prolong load-shedding in Hyderabad and requested to be invited as a Special Invitee in the forthcoming meeting. The committee approved her request.
Recent Stories
Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket
Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s ..
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts
Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships witnesses standout performances
Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for England's 'golden generation'
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC
Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promot ..
Saudi Pro League prepares for winter transfer window
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for th ..
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on Ne ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promotion of quality educa ..1 minute ago
-
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for the Tourist Glass Trai ..1 minute ago
-
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs1 minute ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on New Year1 minute ago
-
PPRA, CCP sign MoU for transparency in public procurement processes5 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police make comprehensive security plan1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders foolproof security on New Year’s Eve1 minute ago
-
Old enmity claim two lives in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson22 minutes ago
-
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visits hospital, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
Citrus festival starts tomorrow in Al-Hariq Governorate1 minute ago