A meeting of the National Assembly's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was held under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the National Assembly's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was held under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon at the Parliament House.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq also attended the meeting as a special invitee.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee expressed deep sorrow over recent incidents in Azad Kashmir, emphasizing the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to highlighting the Kashmir issue at both regional and international forums, stating that it remains a national priority.

He emphasized the need to strengthen support for the people of Kashmir during the current circumstances.

The committee recommended the establishment of a subcommittee to address delays in developmental projects in Azad Kashmir. Stressing the urgency of completing ongoing projects under the Federal and Azad Kashmir governments, the chairman highlighted the importance of observing Kashmir solidarity days with full zeal, engaging youth, civil society, and digital media to amplify the cause.

He directed senior officials of the Ministry of Information to utilize social, digital, electronic, and print media to globally highlight special days dedicated to Kashmir. Additionally, he proposed the creation of a Kashmir Media Cell within the Ministry to organize regional and international programs focusing on the Kashmir issue and exposing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The meeting deliberated on the current situation in Kashmir, the completion of development projects in Azad Kashmir, and delays in reconstruction efforts following the 2005 earthquake. The chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of ERRA and SERRA regarding the reconstruction of schools and hospitals in earthquake-affected areas of Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The matter was referred to a subcommittee for further investigation, with instructions to summon relevant officials for accountability.

A member of the Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin briefed the committee on the current situation in Kashmir and highlighted the Pakistan People's Party's historic stance on the issue. He stressed the need to vigorously present the Kashmir issue at both national and international levels.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, informed the committee that 99% of the people in Azad Kashmir favor affiliation with Pakistan. He highlighted various challenges, including delays in compensating Mangla Dam affectees, reconstruction of schools and hospitals after the 2005 earthquake, and the slow progress of development projects.

He reiterated that the people of Kashmir are deeply connected with Pakistan, calling recent incidents in Azad Kashmir the result of conspiracies by disruptive elements. He stated that Pakistan's independence would only be complete when Kashmir gains its freedom.

The committee voiced concerns over delays in the completion of the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, the construction of a new building for the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and ongoing work at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur airports. It proposed referring these projects to a subcommittee for further action.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chudhary, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Fateh Ullah Khan, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Asad Alam Niazi, Sharmila Saheba Faruqui Hashaam, Wajiha Qamar including Senators Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Kamil Ali Agha, the Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and other relevant departments.