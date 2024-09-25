NA body examines national health challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday examined the national health challenges and response measures.

The meeting chaired by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA convened to assess the country's preparedness and response to emerging health threats including the Monkeypox virus and the resurgence of polio in the country.

The Ministry of Health briefed the committee on the ongoing monitoring and prevention measures for the recent outbreak of Mpox, following its classification as a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The ministry briefed that surveillance at airports had been enhanced with additional health personnel on duty to monitor and manage any potential cases of Monkeypox in the country.

The ministry reassured the commitment of the government's comprehensive screening mechanisms at airports and border checkpoints to mitigate the virus's spread in the country.

The committee also discussed the resurgence of polio cases in Pakistan with an alarming data presented on new polio clusters, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan.

The ministry highlighted that the rise in environmental samples testing positive for the virus, from 1% in 2023 to 25% in 2024, signaled an intensified transmission risk.

The committee expressed concerns over gaps in routine immunization coverage in various provinces which had contributed to the uptick in polio cases.

The number of infected districts rose dramatically from 14 in 2023 to 67 in 2024 necessitating urgent action to strengthen vaccination efforts.

The ministry highlighted the ongoing challenges in controlling polio in the South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta and Karachi blocks.

Despite comprehensive nationwide efforts these areas faced significant hurdles in complete polio eradication from the country.

The committee was informed that Pakistan faces approximately 600,000 new tuberculosis (TB) cases every year, yet there was no significant domestic funding to address the issue.

Despite the challenges posed by shifting political landscapes and changing governments, the Parliamentary Caucus on TB played a crucial role in maintaining focus on TB prevention and treatment efforts.

It was emphasized that provincial governments should be actively engaged through the committee members to prioritize the issue of tuberculosis.

The committee urged its members to advocate for greater attention and resources at the provincial level, ensuring that the fight against TB becomes a top priority in regional health agendas.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr. Shaista Khan, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Sabheen Ghoury, Ms. Farukh Khan, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, Dr. Darshan, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Shahram Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Dr. Azim ud Din Zahid and Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi.

The meeting included participation of Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, along with senior officials from the Ministry.