NA body expresses concern on non-fulfillment of PIMS vacant posts

December 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has shown serious concerns regarding non-fulfillment of vacant positions in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

In order to enhance the proficiency of the hospital, the Committee recommended for fulfillment of the vacant positions at the earliest.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA.

Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) briefed the Committee regarding working and performance of PIMS Hospital.

The Committee deferred the starred question No.20, 23 and 49 and the bills titled “Pakistan Nursing Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Islamabad Health Care Regulation Amendment Bill, 2024” and “the Pharmacy Amendment Bill, 2024” due to absence of movers.

The committee while taking briefing regarding the rehabilitation centers in Islamabad instructed the Ministry to provide detail of sealed and de-sealed rehabilitation centers in Islamabad.

The committee also asked the Ministry to carry out audit of existing rehabilitation centers to identify whether psychiatrists are available in the centers or not.

A member of the committee pointed out that the cases of polio are increasing in the country. Resultantly, the Committee decided to invite all the stakeholders for making suitable plans to eradicate polio.

