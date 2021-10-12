NA body expresses concern over disbanding of Thallian housing scheme by FGEHA

Standing Committee on Housing and Works Tuesday expressed concern over disbanding of 'Thallian' housing scheme Islamabad by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) with the view that the fate of its members might get heart with project closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Standing Committee on Housing and Works Tuesday expressed concern over disbanding of 'Thallian' housing scheme Islamabad by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) with the view that the fate of its members might get heart with project closure.

The committee was chaired by of Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon.

The Committee was informed by the Director General, FGEHA, that the Housing Scheme at Thallian Islamabad was disband owing to withdrawal from JV Agreement by the contractor M/s K.S. Developers and Builders (Pvt.) Ltd.

However, the members of the said project would be accommodated in ensuing schemes, he said.

The committee also directed the Director General FGEHA, to provide details of banks accounts along-with volume of funds; generated on account of fee charges from the members of different projects, and the volume of interest accrued thereupon on these funds.

The committee was informed by the DG, FGEHA, that the physical progress of the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Islamabad and Rawalpindi was up to the mark and hopefully the apartments would be handed over to the allottees within stipulated period of time.

He, however, said that there was a likely-hood for escalation of these projects due to unprecedented hike in the rates of steel and cement in the country.

The committee asked the Authority to evolve a policy not to transfer the escalation charges to the allottees.

The CEO, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), also informed the committee that the project being undertaken by them at Quetta under the umbrella of Naya Pakistan Housing Program would be completed within due course of time.

The committee directed the CEO to ensure smooth handing over of apartments to their real allottees.

The committee while expressing concern over bad state of affairs at Qasr-e-Naz Karachi, Chamba House Lahore and other Federal Government Hostels at Quetta and Peshawar, appointed a Sub-Committee comprising of four MNAs with the mandate to look into these issues and suggest remedial measures for making improvements in such precious Government properties.

Besides the Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, the meeting was attended by Mehboob Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Zille Huma, Wajiha Qamar, Salahuddin, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Syed Mehmood Shah, MNAs/Members.

The senior officers of Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Estate Office were also present in the meeting.