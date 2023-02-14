UrduPoint.com

NA Body Expresses Concern Over Poor Mobile Signals

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

NA body expresses concern over poor mobile signals

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications on Tuesday expressed concern over the poor signals and coverage of Mobile Network Services across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications on Tuesday expressed concern over the poor signals and coverage of Mobile Network Services across the country.

The meeting was held under the chair of its acting chairmanship, MNA Naz Baloch. However, the Committee expressed that Telecom Companies should improve their services in the best possible way within the available resources, said a press release.

The representative of Telecom Companies briefly apprised the committee about the problems faced by them in providing quality services throughout the country. The Committee was informed that during the last 5 years, 60 million new customers using the services of the Internet due to which the burden on existing infrastructure increases resultantly, the services of the Internet effected sometimes.

The Committee was also informed that Telecom Companies were facing difficulties in importing materials due to the closure of LCs by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Committee assured every possible support to the Telecom companies for improvement of their services and helping them out to resolve their problems in way of their performance.

The Committee also appreciated the policy formulated by the Ministry to share tower services under the infrastructure-sharing framework in order to get benefit the end users.

Besides the official of the Ministry the following MNAs, Salahuddin, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Javairia Zafar Aheer, and Maiza Hameed attended the meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Internet Technology State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Mobile Shamim Ara Share Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visi ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey on Wednesday - Ankara

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

20 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Says Construction of Rooppur NPP ..

Russia's Rosatom Says Construction of Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh Progressing on S ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE continues humanitarian response to help Syrian ..

UAE continues humanitarian response to help Syrian, Turkish earthquake victims

35 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Chairman of Transitional So ..

UAE President receives Chairman of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.