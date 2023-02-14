NA body expresses concern over poor mobile signals

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications on Tuesday expressed concern over the poor signals and coverage of Mobile Network Services across the country

The meeting was held under the chair of its acting chairmanship, MNA Naz Baloch. However, the Committee expressed that Telecom Companies should improve their services in the best possible way within the available resources, said a press release.

The representative of Telecom Companies briefly apprised the committee about the problems faced by them in providing quality services throughout the country. The Committee was informed that during the last 5 years, 60 million new customers using the services of the Internet due to which the burden on existing infrastructure increases resultantly, the services of the Internet effected sometimes.

The Committee was also informed that Telecom Companies were facing difficulties in importing materials due to the closure of LCs by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Committee assured every possible support to the Telecom companies for improvement of their services and helping them out to resolve their problems in way of their performance.

The Committee also appreciated the policy formulated by the Ministry to share tower services under the infrastructure-sharing framework in order to get benefit the end users.

Besides the official of the Ministry the following MNAs, Salahuddin, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Javairia Zafar Aheer, and Maiza Hameed attended the meeting.