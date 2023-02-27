UrduPoint.com

NA Body Expresses Concern Over Poor Mobile Signals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 10:01 PM

NA body expresses concern over poor mobile signals

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications on Monday expressed concern over the poor signal/ coverage of mobile network services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications on Monday expressed concern over the poor signal/ coverage of mobile network services.

The meeting was chaired by its chairman, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, who directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the proper network coverage and data services across the country, said a news release.

The PTA briefly apprised the committee about the independent surveys conducted across the country, which found the quality of network services below the standards in five districts. However, the PTA imposed Rs 29 million fine on telecom operators with the direction to the improve their services.

The PTA further expressed that 80 surveys were conducted in a year, and now the number of annual independent surveys have been doubled in order to ensure the quality services by telecom operators.

The committee directed the PTA to ensure the early completion of installation process of fiber optics in Balochistan which was pending from two years so that the people of Balochistan get quality internet services.

The committee also directed that PTA should ensure the provision of telecom facility in Tharparkar district as all the codel formalities were completed with universal services of funds (USF).

The committee also discussed the budgetary proposals relating to public sector development program (PSDP) of the ministry and its attached departments for the current financial year 2023-24 in detail.

The committee endorsed all the budgetary proposal amounting to Rs 24250.375 million for 35 on-going and 12 new projects for current financial year 2023-24. The committee also re-appointed the sub-committee with the same terms of references and composition.

Besides the official of the ministry, MNAs, including Romina Khurshid Alam, Maiza Hameed, Naz Baloch, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, and Aliya Kamran attended the meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Internet Technology Poor Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Fine Same Tharparkar All From Million

Recent Stories

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Di ..

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews d ..

2 minutes ago
 World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 b ..

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 bn

5 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning ..

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

2 minutes ago
 Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force ..

Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force in Kohlu

2 minutes ago
 40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded sc ..

40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded scholarships, NA told

2 minutes ago
 Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'fu ..

Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.