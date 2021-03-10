UrduPoint.com
NA Body Expresses Concern Over Undue Delay In Gas Supply Schemes' Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

NA body expresses concern over undue delay in gas supply schemes' completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Wednesday expressed serious concerns over inordinate delay in completion of gas supply schemes pending for the last several years.

The committee meeting, chaired by Imran Khattak, was of the view that the Petroleum Division should make efforts to get the unfinished schemes revalidated after the closure of financial year.

The lawmakers formed a sub-committee to resolve the issues related to the unfinished development schemes in different parts of the country.

After thorough discussion and scrutiny of the Petroleum Division's budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22), the body approved an amount of Rs 4643.07 million as demanded by the ministry.

The committee members desired that an amount of Rs.3491.580 million required for all gas schemes that had been approved during the period from 2013-18, should also be included in the next PSDP.

On a matter raised by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Ali Khan regarding the removal of sports men employed in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and and the Sui Southern Gas Company, the managing directors of the two companies said restructuring was being done and only contractual employees were being removed.

On the committee's directions, they committed to take up the matter with their respective boards and submit a report in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Junaid Akber, Malik Anwar Taj, Noor Alam Khan, Shahid Ahmad, Jai Parkash, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Khuram Dastgir Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Mutaza Javed Abbasi and Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, besides Special Secretary Petroleum Division and senior officers of the relevant departments.

