NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurance on Thursday expressed serious concern over the reported use of narcotics in educational institutions and directed the Ministry of Federal Education and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to devise a comprehensive policy to curb the menace.

The Committee, which met at the Parliament House under the chairpersonship of MNA Nuzhat Sadiq, also asked HEC to adopt a zero-tolerance policy and hold heads of institutions accountable where drug use was reported.

While discussing the implementation report on the assurance given by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, the Committee observed that it was a moral obligation to protect youth from this scourge.

HEC officials informed the Committee that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had been conducting regular raids, seizing 189 kilograms of narcotics from areas surrounding educational institutions in Islamabad, in addition to substantial recoveries from other parts of the country.

They said legal action had been taken against drug peddlers, while advocacy sessions were being arranged to highlight the harmful effects of narcotics on youth.

The Committee also reviewed the assurance given by the Minister for Religious Affairs regarding encroachments on Evacuee Trust property in District Nankana Sahib.

It directed authorities to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal occupation of government land and emphasized the need for provincial support in the eviction of encroachers.

The Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board apprised the Committee about the encroachments and the action taken against illegal occupants.

On the assurance by the Minister for Communications regarding the failure of the National Highways Authority (NHA) to construct and rehabilitate highways in Sindh, the Committee decided to summon the NHA Chairman in the next meeting.

It also sought details of toll plazas established at short intervals, the revenue collected in Sindh, and the expenditure incurred on reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads.

Reviewing the implementation report on unannounced load-shedding and over-billing by Karachi Electric (KE), the Committee noted that despite assurances from the company’s management, the practice continued unabated.

It decided to receive a comprehensive briefing in early September from the Minister for Power and NEPRA, observing that allowing another electricity provider in Karachi could create healthy competition and improve service delivery.

Regarding gas shortages to tail-end consumers in Malir, Kemari and Lyari areas of Karachi, the Committee directed Sui

Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to expedite rehabilitation of its network. The SSGCL representative informed the Committee that the work would be completed by October this year, improving gas supply in the affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, MNAs Asiya Ishaque Siddique, Raja Qamar ul Islam, Shagufta Jummani, Shahida Rehmani, Hameed Hussain, Muneeba Iqbal, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Sofia Saeed Shah, as well as secretaries of the concerned ministries and senior officials of relevant departments.

