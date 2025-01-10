NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate preparation of the management in delivering a comprehensive presentation on the agenda concerning the recent elections conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the federal, provincial, and district levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate preparation of the management in delivering a comprehensive presentation on the agenda concerning the recent elections conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the Federal, provincial, and district levels.

The meeting was chaired by its Chairman, MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan, said a press release. The meeting included a briefing on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), as well as discussions on Pakistan Kabaddi Federations.

The committee directed the PFF to provide a more thorough and well-prepared briefing on the agenda within 15 days.

Additionally, the committee instructed the PFF and the Pakistan sports board to ensure the briefing/working papers are submitted at least three days prior to the next committee meeting.

The committee urged the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to include details in the next briefing regarding the eligibility of voters for the election, decisions on appeals by individuals or bodies banned by the PFF during the elections, and the orders of the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, it instructed the representative of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) to convey its directive to the PKF President, ensuring his presence at the next meeting.