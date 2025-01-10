NA Body Expresses Dismay On Authorities’ Presentations About PFF’s Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate preparation of the management in delivering a comprehensive presentation on the agenda concerning the recent elections conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the federal, provincial, and district levels
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate preparation of the management in delivering a comprehensive presentation on the agenda concerning the recent elections conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the Federal, provincial, and district levels.
The meeting was chaired by its Chairman, MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan, said a press release. The meeting included a briefing on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), as well as discussions on Pakistan Kabaddi Federations.
The committee directed the PFF to provide a more thorough and well-prepared briefing on the agenda within 15 days.
Additionally, the committee instructed the PFF and the Pakistan sports board to ensure the briefing/working papers are submitted at least three days prior to the next committee meeting.
The committee urged the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to include details in the next briefing regarding the eligibility of voters for the election, decisions on appeals by individuals or bodies banned by the PFF during the elections, and the orders of the Supreme Court.
Furthermore, it instructed the representative of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) to convey its directive to the PKF President, ensuring his presence at the next meeting.
Recent Stories
US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in
Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal
Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing
IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-25
Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections
Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA flights to Paris, European Union: ..
BISP retailer arrested for less payments to beneficiaries
AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research'
5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi killed in Maddi D I Khan
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification3 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing3 minutes ago
-
Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation43 seconds ago
-
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections45 seconds ago
-
Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA flights to Paris, European Union: Minister for Aviati ..46 seconds ago
-
BISP retailer arrested for less payments to beneficiaries48 seconds ago
-
5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi killed in Maddi D I Khan51 seconds ago
-
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters53 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting on environmental pollution control56 seconds ago
-
Building better tomorrow: Uraan Pakistan’s vision for unified, progressive nation widely eulogized3 hours ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Laki Marwat firing incident3 hours ago