NA Body Focuses On Maintenance, Cleaning At Parliament Lodges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on House and library on Wednesday focused on many key issues including the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters, maintenance and cleaning at the Parliament Lodges and car-parking facilities.
Chaired by Deputy Speaker NA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah at Parliament House here, the Committee expressed concern regarding the cleanliness of the Parliament Lodges, noting that outsourcing cleaning services has not improved the situation.
The members also voiced reservations about the undue delay in constructing additional family suites and servant quarters adjacent to the Parliament Lodges, pointing out that these delays have significantly increased project costs.
The Committee highlighted the grievances of parliamentarians who were not provided with accommodation and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to carry out repair and maintenance work impartially.
The committee directed CDA to make serious efforts to complete the construction of the additional family suites and servant quarters without any further delay. It also directed the CDA to provide details regarding the resolution of long-standing litigation related to the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters.
The CDA apprised the Committee that tenders for the construction project have been published, with openings scheduled for 11th November 2024. The CDA also informed the Committee that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended the project to ECNEC for approval.
Additionally, the Committee addressed ongoing issues with car-parking facilities, emphasizing the need to prevent vehicle obstruction at entry and exit points. The Committee also recommended to implement biometric attendance for CDA staff at the Parliament Lodges, as many staff members have been found absent during duty hours. Concerns were also raised regarding debris left from maintenance work in front of residential blocks. The CDA was directed to remove this debris promptly.
Furthermore, the members discussed persistent electricity fluctuations in the lodges, which have led to damage of appliances in various family suites. The Committee directed IESCO and CDA to collaborate to resolve these electrical issues.
Members of the National Assembly Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Sofia Saeed Shah, Aliya Kamran, and ainab Mehmood Baloch participated in the meeting. Senior Officers of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, CDA, Ministry of Finance and IESCO were also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler23 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker mourns sudden death of MNA Rana Ansar’s son33 seconds ago
-
NUML hosts sports event for visually impaired female athletes35 seconds ago
-
FIA nabs man for sharing inappropriate content10 minutes ago
-
Governor urges ministers, MPAs to prioritize public welfare10 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief holds E-Kutchehy10 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan directs to ensure implementation of uplift projects10 minutes ago
-
Smog awareness walk held10 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Adiala Jail Superintendent in contempt case11 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews repair works in LESCO region11 minutes ago
-
Court maintains arrest warrants against KP CM Gandapur11 minutes ago
-
CM orders urgent administrative measures for PIC improvement20 minutes ago