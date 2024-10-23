NA body focuses on maintenance, cleaning at Parliament Lodges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on House and library on Wednesday focused on many key issues including the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters, maintenance and cleaning at the Parliament Lodges and car-parking facilities.

Chaired by Deputy Speaker NA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah at Parliament House here, the Committee expressed concern regarding the cleanliness of the Parliament Lodges, noting that outsourcing cleaning services has not improved the situation.

The members also voiced reservations about the undue delay in constructing additional family suites and servant quarters adjacent to the Parliament Lodges, pointing out that these delays have significantly increased project costs.

The Committee highlighted the grievances of parliamentarians who were not provided with accommodation and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to carry out repair and maintenance work impartially.

The committee directed CDA to make serious efforts to complete the construction of the additional family suites and servant quarters without any further delay. It also directed the CDA to provide details regarding the resolution of long-standing litigation related to the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters.

The CDA apprised the Committee that tenders for the construction project have been published, with openings scheduled for 11th November 2024. The CDA also informed the Committee that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended the project to ECNEC for approval.

Additionally, the Committee addressed ongoing issues with car-parking facilities, emphasizing the need to prevent vehicle obstruction at entry and exit points. The Committee also recommended to implement biometric attendance for CDA staff at the Parliament Lodges, as many staff members have been found absent during duty hours. Concerns were also raised regarding debris left from maintenance work in front of residential blocks. The CDA was directed to remove this debris promptly.

Furthermore, the members discussed persistent electricity fluctuations in the lodges, which have led to damage of appliances in various family suites. The Committee directed IESCO and CDA to collaborate to resolve these electrical issues.

Members of the National Assembly Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Sofia Saeed Shah, Aliya Kamran, and ainab Mehmood Baloch participated in the meeting. Senior Officers of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, CDA, Ministry of Finance and IESCO were also present during the meeting.