NA Body For Ameliorating Telecom Services

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications on Monday directed the telecom companies for ameliorating its services across the country within the available resources.

The body which met here with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair took exception to the poor telecom services and signal problems faced by consumers across the country.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority apprised the committee about the independent surveys conducted in districts of Chitral to review the quality of telecom services.

It was noted that the surveys had found the quality of network services below the required standards.

The body was told that the PTA would initiate action against the telecom operator for providing low-quality services and its report would also be shared with the committee.

The committee was also briefed that 4.

6 million population of Balochistan was covered by telecom operators.

On the occasion, the telecom operators informed the committee that the problems being faced by them was shared with the PTA for ensuring provision of uninterrupted service to customers.

The Universal Service Fund informed the committee that 40 per cent of USF funds were spent on Balochistan in collaboration with telecom Operators.

The committee members said that Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunications might attend the next meeting of the committee.

Among others, different Members of the National Assembly including Ali Gohar Khan, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Romina Khurshid Alam, Maiza Hameed, Naz Baloch, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Mahesh Kumar Malani and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali & Aliya Kamran attended the meeting.

