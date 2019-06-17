UrduPoint.com
NA Body For Early Completion Of Left Over Havalian,Thahkot Route

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

NA body for early completion of left over Havalian,Thahkot route

National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications for early completion of the remaining part of Havalian Thahkot route under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was 118.124 kilometers (km) road divided into three sections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications for early completion of the remaining part of Havalian Thahkot route under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was 118.124 kilometers (km) road divided into three sections.

The second Committee meeting was held here on Monday under the Chairmanship of MNA Ibadullah Khan. The Secretary, Ministry of Communications presented an overview about the organizations, functions, objectives, achievements, revenue, and budget of the Ministry of Communications.

He apprised the Committee that the Ministry comprises a dynamic team.

He assured full cooperation with the Standing Committee in the best interest of the country.

National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik presented an overall view of the Authority.

He briefed the Committee about the organizational structure; public sector development programme (PSDP) allocations 2018-19 and its utilization 2018-19; NHA Portfolio, NHA network, motorway network, major ongoing highway projects and CPEC's western, central and eastern alignments and routes.

