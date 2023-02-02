UrduPoint.com

NA Body For Jointly Resolving Baluchistan Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NA body for jointly resolving Baluchistan issues

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Special Committee on Baluchistan on Thursday highlighted the importance of working in a unified manner to address the long-standing problems faced by the province and ensure the welfare of its people.

The meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stressed the importance of involving all relevant stakeholders in the decision-making process to ensure that their perspectives and concerns are taken into account.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the pressing issues faced by the Baluchistan province and working toward their resolution.

The Committee comprising prominent members from various political parties and government stakeholders decided to frame Terms of Reference (TORs), and prepare a list of the most pressing issues for their fast tracking. Initially, the committee agreed to take up the issues of non-provision of gas to local residents in certain areas of Baluchistan, rehabilitation of flood-affected people, repatriation of Internally Displace Persons (IDPs), illegal occupation of land by oil and gas companies and fixation of job quotas.

Besides that, the Committee members discussed various initiatives and plans to improve the standard of living, provide basic necessities, and create job opportunities for the residents of Baluchistan.

The speaker expressed his satisfaction with the proceedings of the meeting and emphasized the need for continued cooperation and collaboration among the members to achieve the desired outcomes.

He thanked the members for their participation and commitment to finding solutions to the challenges faced by the province.

Besides Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (Federal Minister for Economic Affairs), Asad Mehmood ( Federal Minister for Communications), Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari (Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination), Nawabzada Shazain Bugti (Federal Minister for Narcotics Control), Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar (Federal Minister for Law & Justice), Noor Alam Khan (Chairman PAC); MNAs Khalid Hussain Magsi, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Prof. Dr. Shahnaz Baloch. Zia Lango (Home Minister Balochistan), Nawabzada Mir Gohram Khan Bugti (Advisor Labour & Manpower, Govt. Of Balochistan), and government functionaries from the federal and provincial government were also present in the meeting.

