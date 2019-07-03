NA Body for overhauling PEIRA; saying it fails to manage private school issues

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday underlined the need of overhauling the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) the controlling body of private schools; saying that it has failed to manage issues of private educational institutions.

The committee has also established a Special Committee consisting of Islamabad based MNA's including Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khatak, and Javairia Zafar Aheer, to review and strengthen PEIRA role.

The committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi was also attended by the other MNA's, Secretary Education, Chairman PEIRA, and Executive Director HEC.

The Chairman PEIRA Imtiaz Ali Qureshi gave detailed briefing about the functions, role and rules of the institution.

The core responsibility of the PEIRA was to control the increasing fee of the private schools by implementing the Supreme Court orders, said Ali Nawaz Awan. Due to poor performance of PEIRA, the parents approached the courts to resolve their issues, he added.

The committee demanded the external audit of the PEIRA. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said that PEIRA has shortage of staff and how it can control the private sector schools with only three members.

Sadaqat Ali said the committee should not formulate any policy in hurry. The policy regarding private sector schools would be formulated with the consultation of all stake holders.

Due to poor performance of the public sector schools, the parents had moved towards private sector, he added.

Earlier, while considering the agenda of meeting "The University of Islamabad Bill 2019" Government Bill, Executive Director HEC Lt.�Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad�Asghar told the committee that the university could not be granted Non Objection Certificate (NOC) until the sponsored of the university would not provided evidence of purchased land for the university.

He said that HEC would not establish any new university due to shortage of funds, adding the new universities have to generate the resources at their own.

The committee unanimously decided that the bill regarding establishment of University of Islamabad only be considered after approval taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding proofs of purchasing and allocation of land of the university.

The committee also asked the government to reallocate the funds to the higher education sector as it was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Secretary Education Arshad Mirza said that the funds have been allocated for illiteracy, out of school children and skills development as top priority.

Currently, he said, the government was facing financial issues and assured that the funds would be reallocated to HEC when the government comes out of financial crises.

Dr Asghar commenting on the issue said that HEC has initiated a reforms program to improve the quality education. The preparation of new curriculum for the BS Program was under process and would be completed by next four to six months, he added.

He informed that HEC is all set to start a two year Associate Degree program by next year for those higher educational institutions that are currently unable to start BS Program. This program would be consisting of skills courses and would ensure employability of the students in two years after completing degree, he assured.

Andleeb Abbas stressed the need of psychological counseling of the students saying that to achieve the task the teachers training was mandatory.

The teacher training was key to train the youth and to resolve the social issues of students, she added.