NA body for stronger vehicle emission standards to combat air quality decline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change on Monday called for immediate steps to combat air pollution, including the establishment of a vehicle fitness certification system by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner’s Office to regulate emissions from over one million vehicles in Islamabad.

The Committee that met here with Shaista Pervaiz in the chair discussed escalating air pollution crisis, focusing on deteriorating air quality and the broader implications for public health and environmental sustainability.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlined the major contributors to Islamabad’s air pollution, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial emissions, and solid waste burning.

Transboundary pollution from neighboring provinces, particularly stubble burning in Punjab, was highlighted as a key seasonal factor exacerbating the smog problem in the capital.

The briefing revealed that Islamabad’s Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently exceeds safe levels, with particulate matter (PM2.5) identified as the Primary pollutant.

The committee expressed deep concern over the rising health risks associated with poor air quality, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. It was noted that the AQI in nearby Lahore recently crossed 1,000, alarming both national and global stakeholders.

The committee emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated, multi-departmental approach to mitigate these issues.

It urged expediting improvements in diesel desulfurization processes and enforcing higher fuel quality standards.

To address seasonal smog, the committee emphasized the importance of coordination with the motorway police to prevent stubble and waste burning along highways.

The EPA was directed to finalize hospital waste management rules, ensuring proper regulation of waste incineration facilities. The Committee also reviewed steps taken by the Punjab Environment Protection Department to mitigate air pollution in the province.

It appreciated the department’s initiatives, including stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, promoting cleaner brick kiln technologies, and regulating vehicular emissions through enforcement measures.

The Committee emphasized the need for sustained progress and enhanced coordination across regions to address transboundary pollution effectively.

The committee also deferred the Bill namely “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Moved by Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, MNA) till next meeting.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Aqeel Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Syeda Shehla Raza, and Awais Haider Jakhar.