NA body for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) while expressing concern over hefty electricity bills on Thursday directed the ministry and power regulator for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff.

The committee which met with Muhammad Idrees in the Chair also asked to avoid additional taxes being charged under different heads to ease the financial burden on the consumers.

The Committee decided to invite Chairman, NEPRA in the next meeting to have comprehensive briefing on the issue. The Committee directed that the ministry could engage the parliamentarians while making survey in their Constituencies to stop power pilferage.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry for saving huge money by revisiting the contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The Committee however, directed the ministry to take stringent measures to bring its benefits to the electricity consumers.

Earlier, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari apprised the Committee that the government was fully committed to lessen the financial burden on electricity consumers and prices of electricity was being gradually decreased.

He informed that 70 per cent tube wells had been converted into solarization and rate of electricity of industry sector had been reduced. He assured that every good suggestion of the Committee would be welcomed and incorporated in the policy making to facilitate the electricity consumers.

