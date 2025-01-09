NA Body For Taking Effective Measures To Reduce Power Tariff
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:29 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) while expressing concern over hefty electricity bills on Thursday directed the ministry and power regulator for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) while expressing concern over hefty electricity bills on Thursday directed the ministry and power regulator for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff.
The committee which met with Muhammad Idrees in the Chair also asked to avoid additional taxes being charged under different heads to ease the financial burden on the consumers.
The Committee decided to invite Chairman, NEPRA in the next meeting to have comprehensive briefing on the issue. The Committee directed that the ministry could engage the parliamentarians while making survey in their Constituencies to stop power pilferage.
The Committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry for saving huge money by revisiting the contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The Committee however, directed the ministry to take stringent measures to bring its benefits to the electricity consumers.
Earlier, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari apprised the Committee that the government was fully committed to lessen the financial burden on electricity consumers and prices of electricity was being gradually decreased.
He informed that 70 per cent tube wells had been converted into solarization and rate of electricity of industry sector had been reduced. He assured that every good suggestion of the Committee would be welcomed and incorporated in the policy making to facilitate the electricity consumers.
The meeting was attended by the MNA’s, Raja Qamar Ul Islam, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Mr Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Mr Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Mr Nouman islam Sheikh, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Mr Junaid Akbar, Malik Anwar Taj, Mr Sher Ali Arbab, Syed Mustafa Kamal, (through video link) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Ch. & Mr Ali Afzal Sahi and Movers Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto.
Recent Stories
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders6 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library31 minutes ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..31 minutes ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri31 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building31 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers47 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities49 seconds ago
-
Negotiations should aim to address political challenges27 seconds ago
-
NA body for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff31 seconds ago
-
District hospitals to run on PPP model in Balochistan: Shoaib32 seconds ago