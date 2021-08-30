UrduPoint.com

NA Body For Vigorous Pursuance Of Pending Graft Cases Against OPHRD Officials

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

NA body for vigorous pursuance of pending graft cases against OPHRD officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Monday directed the ministry concerned to ensure fast-track finalization of pending inquiry reports against the officials allegedly remained involved in the graft cases.

The panel, which presided over by Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, expressed concern over inordinate delay in finalization of the corruption cases pending in the Departmental Account Committees against the officials and Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) for the last several years.

The ministry was asked to finalize inquiry reports against the concerned at the earliest and pursue their cases pending in the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and different courts for adjudication so that culprits could be penalized accordingly.

The committee also showed concern to non-pursuance of the cases of expats involved in petty crimes and languishing in foreign jails due to financial constraints.

The ministry was directed to provide them legal assistance after taking up the matter at an appropriate forum so that they could return home at the earliest.

The committee took exception to the discriminatory attitude of the Australian universities towards Pakistani students. The universities were not allowing them for visa or to continue their online studies despite they paid heavy fees, the body noted.

The panel observed that the students were incurring huge academic loss due to such discriminatory actions.

The committee said Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Quershi may be requested to take up the issue with his Australian counterpart to find out its amicable solution.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Shahid Ahmed, Sajid Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, Tashfeen Safdar, Syed Javed Husnain, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Expats Federal Investigation Agency May Visa

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

14 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

50 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

53 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.