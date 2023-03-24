The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday constituted a committee, comprising members of the departments concerned, with a task to prepare recommendations and progress-report on the installation of sewerage treatment plant in the federal capital within 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday constituted a committee, comprising members of the departments concerned, with a task to prepare recommendations and progress-report on the installation of sewerage treatment plant in the Federal capital within 15 days.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, took serious note of the absence of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Member (Planning & Engineering) from the proceedings of the parliamentary body.

It appointed a committee, under the chairmanship of Member Infrastructure of the Ministry of Planning and comprising representatives of the Punjab government and CDA, seeking recommendations/ report on the progress of the sewerage treatment plant within a fortnight.

The committee also held a thorough discussion on "The General Statistics (re-organization) Amendment Bill, 2022" and passed it unanimously.

The body was informed that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its 45th meeting had approved the final results of the 6th Population and Housing Census-2017 and also directed that "The process of the next Census should start as early as possible according to international best practices by using the latest technology." The committee was further apprised that transparent counting and stakeholders' access to its monitoring would make the census results more credible and the Federation of Pakistan stronger.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Nawab Sher and Syed Mehmood Shah, besides Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and senior officers of the ministry.