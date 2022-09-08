NA body informed about roads damaged by floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications about NHA roads damaged during floods and their restoration.

The Committee which met here with MNA Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Watto in the chair, was informed that 14 roads of NHA were damaged in the recent floods. he Authority has already started work on the roads to restore within three months," NHA officials said.

The Committee recommended that the matter of toll collection policy at certain intervals be re-examined in its boards, with a view to provide relief to the people and the decision on the matter should be informed to the Committee.

The Committee also discussed the matter of the service road alongwith M-9 Motorway, moved by MNAs Jai Parkash and Kesoo Mal Kheal Das recommending the Chairman NHA and representative of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to brief the Committee in this regard and ensure their presence in the next meeting of the Committee.

Meanwhile, the Committee deferred The Pakistan Postal Services Management board Ordinance, Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019, moved by MNA Amjad Ali Khan, discussion on matter referred under rule 199 regarding funds allocation for Dir Motorway, moved by MNA Muhammad Bashir Khan and discussion on matter regarding delay in completion of Sehwan-Jamshoro Road Project, moved by MNA Skindar Ali Rahyoupoto due to the non-presence of the movers.

The Committee offered Fateha for the departed souls of martyrs of flood and extended deep sympathies and condolence with their families.

The Committee also unanimously passed a resolution expressing full support to the people affected by the recent floods across the country.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Chaudary Khalid Javed, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Dr Darshan, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Ramesh Lal, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Usama Qadri, Mir Khan Muhammad jamali and Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, MNA and senior officials from the Ministry of Communication.