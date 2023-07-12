NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Wednesday lauded the National Archives department for presenting official records and a huge collection of rare historic documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Wednesday lauded the National Archives department for presenting official records and a huge collection of rare historic documents.

The committee met under the chair of MNA Kishwer Zehra in National Archives of Pakistan here. The committee was briefed about the working and performance of the Department, said a news release.

The committee appreciated the performance of the department and extended its all-out support in carrying out its functions.

The committee also recommended for allocation of funds for acquiring the latest technology and techniques for preserving the historic official record.

The Director General National Archives of Pakistan apprised the committee that the department had also been mandated to acquire a private collection of rare manuscripts and documents and preserve it for reference purposes.

The Committee meeting was attended by Members of the Committee, the Additional Secretary Cabinet Division and other senior officers of the National Archives of Pakistan.