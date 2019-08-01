NA body members express concerns over private medical colleges' standard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Various members of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Thursday observed that many private medical and dental colleges have failed to maintain the standard of education in the country.

In a standing committee meeting chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi, they observed that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) should take strict action against all such medical colleges to improve quality of medical education.

They said that many medical colleges have lack of required facilities but they were functioning without having any regular check and monitoring from the authority concerned.

MNA Nisar Cheema said that there was a need to observe the fee structure of popular private medical colleges and urged that they should not be given free hand to mislead the students by collecting heavy fees.

President PMDC assured the committee that the Council would try its level best to maintain the quality of medical and dental colleges. He said that during next inspection all substandard medical colleges would be closed down.

The committee suggested that 60% numbers should be fixed for entry test of medical and dental colleges. It also asked to include well reputed professional as inspection inspectors.