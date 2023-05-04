NA body on Affected Employee completes 80 percent task: Mandokhail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Chairman National Assembly Special Committee on Affected Employee Prof Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday informed the National Assembly that over 80 percent work assigned to Special Committee on Affected Employees has been completed.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he said, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Highways Authority (NHA) had regularized the services of their about 2,200 employees on the directions of the Committee.

He said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had regularized the services of about 855 employees on the recommendations of the Committee.

However, the Chairman regretted that some ministries were not cooperating with the Committee and directed their officials to appear before the Committee.