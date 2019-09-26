NA body on Cabinet Secretariat approves 'Naya Pakistan Housing Bill'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday unanimously approved the "Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill".

The committee termed it a befitting initiative of the government to channelize and consolidate housing and real estate development in public sector besides providing low cost housing to low income groups.

The NA body's meeting was held at the Parliament House with MNA Syed Amin ul Haque in the chair.

The committee was apprised that the "Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority" was established through an ordinance for providing housing and real estate development and other and other activities related to land and construction.

It was further apprised that the authority would be a corporation registered under the law and placed under the administrative control of Cabinet Division. The committee approved the bill for passage by the National Assembly.

The committee also unanimously approved the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill.

The committee directed Federal Public Service Commission to amend its rules in order to facilitate educated youth seeking jobs in public sector.

The committee observed that candidates from less developed areas cannot compete with candidates from Urban areas due disparity in the system and standard of education.

The committee while discussing the calling attention notice regarding non-restoration/completion of schools damaged in earthquake of year 2005, the committee directed the Finance and Economic Affairs divisions to provide relevant details of loans procured from financial institutions and amounts pledged by donors for the rehabilitation of earthquake affected areas.

The committee also expressed its displeasure over the absence of representative of FIA and Finance Division from the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Ms Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar.

Movers of the bill/calling attention, Amjid Ali Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Secretary, Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division Secretary FPSC and senior officers of the attached departments are also present.