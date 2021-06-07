UrduPoint.com
NA Body On Cabinet Secretariat Approves Special Technology Zone Authority, Bill 2021

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting held on Monday unanimously approved the Special Technology Zones Authority bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting held on Monday unanimously approved the Special Technology Zones Authority bill, 2021.

The meeting, chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Kishwer Zehra, unanimously assented to the Bill saying that once fully functional, the authority would help ensure development of scientific and technological ecosystem.

It would help through development of zones to accelerate technology development in the country.

The Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) apprised the committee about the object and reasons of establishment of the Authority.

He informed that the STZA would provide internally competitive and export oriented structures in addition to developing collaboration between academia, research and technology industry.

He further apprised that STZA would also help create jobs in the technology sectors, capitalizing on our youth dividends.

He also informed that the creation of Authority would also build an environment which would attract foreign direct investment, apart from improved quality of domestic technology products and services and fostering innovation.

Referring to the immense technological potential in the country, the Chairman STZA informed that major technological giants had already expressed their interest for bringing their investments in Pakistan.

He said main impediment behind delay in the process was the lack of legislative framework for investment protection. He also informed the committee about the proposed STZs in Islamabad, provincial capitals, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the committee expressed displeasure on continued absence of Secretary Cabinet Division from the Committee meetings. The chairperson decided to proceed against the secretary under the rules in case he absents himself from the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Muhammad Hashim, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mohsin Dawar, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division and other officers of concerned departments.

