UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body On Cabinet Secretariat Meets

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met here on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of MNA, Kishwer Zehra.

The Committee adopted the report of Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat appointed under convenership of MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan regarding leakage of paper of NTS Exam in District Lower Dir.

The Committee directed for sending the recommendations to the relevant departments for implementation.

Apprising the Committee about the finding of the Sub-Committee, the Convener informed that after through deliberation and discussing the issue referred to the Committee, it is recommended that the initial testing of the candidates aspirant to become government servants should be assigned to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) subject to strengthening of the Commission with required human resource and financial resources.

He further informed that NTS was subjected to mismanagement due to which test papers were leaked before the test were held. He also informed that the Sub-Committee had recommended inquiry into the whole issue by FIA.

The Committee while discussing the Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, decided to pend further discussion till its next meeting. The Committee also directed Cabinet Division and PPRA to examine the amendments proposed by a member of the Committee.

Apprising the Committee about the proposed amendments, MNA, Ali Nawaz Awan informed that his amendments were in consonance with the PPRA Act and a mechanism had been provided for an independent governing board.

The Committee decided to have a briefing on the shortage of petrol and report of the FIA, thereon in its next meeting. Earlier, the Chairman and Member Gas OGRA apprised the Committee about the shortage of Gas and role of the authority in that regard.

The Member Gas informed that a Cabinet Committee on Energy under the Convenership of Minister for Planning and Development had formulated guidelines for the Gas Companies to meet the shortage of Gas during the current winter season. He informed that role of OGRA was confined to facilitation in respect of grant of licenses to the Gas Companies.

Responding to the question of a member of the Committee, he informed that OGRA had submitted its summary to ECC for seeking guidelines for grant of licenses to the companies for marketing of Flare Gas.

While discussing the Constitutional Amendment Bills moved by Ms. Alia Kamran and Salahuddin Ayubi, the Committee asked the Establishment Division to pursue the convening of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative cases for decision on amendment Bills.

The Committee meeting was attended by Minister In-charge for Cabinet Secretariat Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs; Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, senior officers from Cabinet, Establishment Divisions and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Shortage Dir Federal Investigation Agency Gas 2020 From Government Cabinet NTS Jobs Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

2 hours ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.