NA Body On Cabinet Secretariat meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday met under the Chairpersonship of MNA Ms. Kishwer Zehra in the Parliament House.

The Committee after thorough discussion adopted the amendments in the Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Committee was of the view that the amendment proposed in the Bill would provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for public procurement and disposal of assets.

The Committee was also of the view that Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority with the proposed structure would better perform its regulatory functions under professionals having expertise in the relevant field.

While taking up Starred Question moved by Sher Akbar Khan, MNA; regarding construction of dispensaries in NA-9 under Peoples Works Program, the Committee was apprised that as according to the data received from the District Monitoring Officer, District Bunair, most of the dispensaries had either been encroached or was non-existent.

The Committee expressed its displeasure on the present status of the dispensaries constructed with the public funds for providing health services to the people.

The Committee directed the representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to bring a comprehensive plan for retrieval of the encroached dispensaries and their revival in next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee pended discussion on the Calling Attention Notice No. 29, moved by Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, MNA regarding humanitarian disaster in various districts of Sindh and other parts of Pakistan caused by torrential rains due to non-availability of the mover.

However, it asked the National Disaster Management Authority representative to brief the Committee about the Karachi transformation Plan and the relief activities carried out in Karachi during the previous monsoon season in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Kham, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs, Ali Nawaz Awan, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Mr. Muhammad Hashim, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Sher Akbar Khan, Mover, Secretary Cabinet Division and other officers of concerned departments.