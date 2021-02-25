NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The meeting of Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday was held under the convener ship of MNA Mr. Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the Parliament House .

While discussing the Calling Attention Notice moved by MNA Mr. Mir Munawar Ali Talpur regarding grave issues faced by the people of Sindh due to torrential rain, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the Committee regarding steps taken to support and ameliorates the emergency situation and provided exact data of relief.

The Committee stressed on the need to support NDMA at Federal level to keep it well prepared to tackle any kind of emergency.The committee recommended unanimously for inclusion of provision of solarization of water tube-wells especially for Agriculture purpose and for drinking water in the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP). While commenting on the briefing on SAP by Cabinet Division, the Committee unanimously remarked that need assessment be kept in focus while allocating funds under SAP.

The committee also discussed the starred question moved by MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi regarding withholding tax issue being charged from the subscribers of cellular services across the country. Minister-in-charge for Cabinet Ali Muhammad Khan stressed on the need to lessen the ratio of indirect taxation.

The Committee unanimously recommended tackling this issue keeping in view the best international practices of taxation across the globe.

The Committee also recommended proposed PSDP of Cabinet and Establishment Division for inclusion in Budget of 2021-22.

The matter pertaining to developing tourism across the country and especially in Islamabad was deliberated upon in detail.

The committee recommended to practically reorienting the tourism policy keeping in view the modern innovation in the field of science and technology. The committee unanimously recommended bringing out workable and modernized proposals for improving tourism in Islamabad especially religious tourism. The Project of up-gradation of National Rural Centre Development (NRCD) Islamabad was also discussed and it was recommended by the committee to look into the utility of the project.

The discussion on the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2021 was deferred till the next meeting of the committee.

The Standing Committee meeting was attended by Minister-In-Charge for Cabinet MNA Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mohsin Dawar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Tahir Sadiq and Senior Officers from Cabinet Division , National Management Disaster Authority , Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.