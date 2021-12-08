NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The standing committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday called for details of recruitment made on Baluchistan quota.

The Committee also decided for verification of the antecedents of all those recruited on such quota through NADRA to check their veracity.

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat made these directions which met here on Wednesday with Ms. Kishwer Zahra in the chair.

The Committee while discussing Starred question moved by Agha Hasan Baloch, MNA regarding non implementation of provincial quota of Baluchistan referred to it by the House, observed that there was general impression that provincial quota was not been implemented resulting in generation of feeling of deprivation amongst youth in the province.

The Committee asked the Establishment Division to provide details of recruitment made against Baluchistan quota during last three years.

The Committee also decided to get the said data verified from NADRA so as to know whether the people recruited were genuinely from Baluchistan or otherwise.

The Committee decided to call Secretary Law and Justice Division in its next meeting to know the reasons behind delay in getting the Constitutional Amendments through regarding extension of time period for provincial quotas.

The Committee observed that the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative business had considerably delayed the issue.

The Committee further observed that two Constitutional Amendment Bills moved by Ms.

Aliya Kamran and Mr. Salah Uddin Ayubi MNAs were pending with the committee for disposal since it's inception.

The Committee while discussing proposal for restructuring of Staff Welfare Organisation under Establishment Division observed that the organisation needed to be restructured in modern lines to make it self reliant and able to deliver service to the Federal government employees.

The Committee further observed that there was duplication of functions in various organisations related to welfare of federal government employees.

The Chairperson called for consolidation of all such welfare related activities under one organisation. The Committee directed Establishment Division to bring a comprehensive proposal of restructuring of the Organisation in next meeting of the Committee.

The Representative of the Establishment Division apprised that a proposal had been prepared by the Management Services Wing of the Division and the same would be presented before the Committee in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Tahir Sadiq, Mr. Aamir Talat Gopang, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Mr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Mr. Ahmad Raza Maneka, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem, Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mr. Raza Rabbani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mr. Mohsin Dawar, Movers Ms. Aliya Kamran, Mr. Salah Uddin Ayubi, Agha Hasan Baloch and Senior Officers if the Establishment Division and it's attached departments.