NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat seeks audit reports of funds released for SDGs from 2015-17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday sought audit reports of the funds allocated and released to the provinces through Sustainable Development Goals Achievement plan (SDGs) during the years 2015 to 2017.

The committee gave these directions after a briefing by the Cabinet Division on SDGs Schemes carried out during last five years.

The committee, met here under the chairpersonship of member national assembly (MNA) Kishwer Zehra, also decided to invite Federal Minister heading the SDGs Steering Committee for discussion in this regard.

The Committee was apprised that during tenures of the successive governments, block allocation for SDG schemes were made part of budget for the particular year and schemes forwarded to the federal government through provincial governments are approved by the Steering Committee headed by a Member of the Federal Cabinet.

It was further apprised that guidelines approved by the cabinet were in place which underlined the procedure and criteria for submission, approval of all such schemes and the subsequent release of funds. The members of the committee criticized the approval criteria and demanded for grant of schemes to all parliamentarians irrespective of the political divide.

The committee while discussing a calling attention notice of Mr.

Sher Akbar Khan, MNA regarding issues of construction of dispensaries in District Bunair, directed Secretary Health Department, KPK and Deputy Commissioner Bunair to bring a plan in consultation with the MNA/Mover within thirty days for making the said dispensaries.

The committee while discussing the constitutional Amendment Bills of Ms. Aliya Kamran and Mr. Salahuddin Ayubi seeking extension of period of provincial quota in services of Pakistan for further two decades through amendment in Article 27 of the Constitution of Pakistan, asked the Establishment Division to pursue convening of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative business for sorting out the issue within one month otherwise, the committee would be constrained to pass the Amendment Bills.

The committee also directed the cabinet secretary to pursue the issue of closure of abandoned property organization with Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

Among others the meeting was attended by MNAs; Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Roshanuddin Junejo, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Movers; Ms. Aliya Kamran, Usama Qadri, Sher Akbar Khan, Secretary Cabinet Division and other officers of concerned departments.