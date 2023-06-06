UrduPoint.com

NA Body On Climate Change Takes Serious Notice Of Rawal Lake Poisoning Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

NA body on Climate Change takes serious notice of Rawal Lake Poisoning Incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Climate Change has taken serious notice of the incident and has expressed its concern over the Rawal Lake poisoning incident.

On Thursday (June 1), two individuals were arrested after being caught poisoning the water of Rawal Dam to catch fish.

The incident was brought to the attention of the authorities by the staff of a contractor that had a fishing contract in the Rawal Dam. Following the poisoning, several fish, birds of different species, and other aquatic life began dying, a news release said.

A report has been sought from the relevant authorities. The committee has strongly condemned all such actions that harm the environment, the people, and the animals.

The committee also urged the people to follow ethical and legal means of fishing and to protect the natural resources of the country.

MNA Nuzhat Pathan, chairperson of the Committee also urged the authorities to take stern action against the culprits and the people involved in this serious crime must be taken to the task and punished according to the laws.

