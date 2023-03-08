UrduPoint.com

NA Body On Communications Expresses Dismay Over Delay In NHA Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NA body on communications expresses dismay over delay in NHA projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications expressed its displeasure on the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the delay in projects, showing negligence, and leaving the responsibilities on the private contractors without supervision.

The committee that met with Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo in the chair here at Parliament House on Wednesday expressed also dismay on the absence of Member Punjab, who was supposed to brief the committee on the mis-procurement conducted by NHA while awarding of the Lodhran-Multan section of National Highway N-5.

The committee noted that Member Punjab remained absent and delayed an important briefing on the project of a hundred million rupees. The committee said that unusual delays in the project rise the prices of the projects and cause inconvenience to the road users.

NHA was asked to answer about the open gutters on the road of Hyderabad-Karachi which could become the reason for traffic road crashes and cause tire bursts.

Responding to the query, NHA officials informed that to avoid stealing of sewerage coverings, the flaps have been welded and in addition to that, a demand has been sent to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for required coverings.

The committee directed the NHA to facilitate the public during the upcoming Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif.

NHA was also directed to deploy essential staff to avoid traffic congestion and road accidents during the event.

In addition, NHA was directed to mark the road with safety signs to ensure the security of road users.

The committee was given a detailed briefing on the Gharo Keti Bandargah Road Project in which it was informed that the contractor will be mobilized in one month. The committee was also informed that the contractor went to court which caused delays in the project however, NHA is committed to resolving the issue with the negotiation.

Regarding the issue of encroachment, the committee was informed that when the bypass is constructed various projects of housing societies are started in adjacent areas. The NHA urged the policymakers to draw plans for the elevated bypasses to avoid the issue of encroachment in long term.

The committee inquired from the Pakistan Post regarding the hiring and postings along with the lagging in competition with the private courier services.

The Pakistan Post informed the committee that manpower was not enough to meet the standard and time delivery competition however, to address the said issue, an advertisement for fresh hiring has been floated.

The committee was also informed that the digitization of post offices is in full swing and consumers will soon feel a better change in the services of Pakistan Post.

Related Topics

National Assembly Punjab Parliament Road Traffic NHA Pakistan Post Post Event From FWO Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

33 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

47 minutes ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

47 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

48 minutes ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

4 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.