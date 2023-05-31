UrduPoint.com

NA Body On 'conduct Of Judges' Starts Working

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 07:56 PM

NA body on 'conduct of judges' starts working

The National Assembly's Special Committee on Wednesday initiated the process to prepare and forward a reference or references under Article 209 of the Constitution to the Supreme Judicial Council against any judge or judges of apex court on the ground of misconduct or other available ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Special Committee on Wednesday initiated the process to prepare and forward a reference or references under Article 209 of the Constitution to the Supreme Judicial Council against any judge or judges of apex court on the ground of misconduct or other available grounds.

The committee met here at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Salahuddin and Salahuddin Ayubi.

The committee formally started its proceedings with the election of Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha as its chairman. His name for the slot was proposed by Khurshid Ahmed Junejo and seconded by Salahuddin and Salahuddin Ayubi.

After his election as chairman, Mohsin Ranjha presided over the meeting. All members of the committee congratulated the newly elected chairman and assured to extend their full cooperation for smooth functioning of the committee.

Mohsin Ranjha expressed his gratitude to the members for posing trust in him and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

The committee decided to invite Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Attorney General for Pakistan in it next meeting for their expert opinion so that it could proceed accordingly.

